Arden Trust Co Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

