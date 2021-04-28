Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.16

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.16 and last traded at $128.16, with a volume of 854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.