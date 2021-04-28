Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

