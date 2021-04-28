Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AROW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $553.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

