Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $297.00

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($3.98). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 3,383,899 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £539.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.21.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

