Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.88. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

