Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ABG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.88. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
