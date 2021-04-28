ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $74.49 on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

