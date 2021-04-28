Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,407,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 1,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,632 shares of company stock worth $11,843,866 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

