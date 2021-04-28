Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $333.46 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $333,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. 233,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,696. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

