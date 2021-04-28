Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $44.19 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513,905 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.99% of Radian Group worth $44,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $2,431,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $189,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $44,911,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:RDN remained flat at $$24.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 32,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,146. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

