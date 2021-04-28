Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $57.36 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 396.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 170,596 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $57,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.17. 23,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,162. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

