Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 162,772 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $47,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.16.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,281. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

