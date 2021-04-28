Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

