AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,537 ($98.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.94 billion and a PE ratio of 42.88. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,250.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,595.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

