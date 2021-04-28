Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Down 2.9%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 48,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 183,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.