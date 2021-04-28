Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $78.70.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

