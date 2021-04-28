Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: ACBI):
- 4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00.
- 4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.
- 3/9/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/9/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/8/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00.
Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.