Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: ACBI):

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/13/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.

3/9/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

