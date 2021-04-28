Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Down 4.7%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $411,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,157 shares of company stock worth $1,310,760. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

