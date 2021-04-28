ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

