ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Earnings History for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit