Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Trading Down 5%

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.30. 23,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 424,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

ATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

