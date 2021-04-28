AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 640,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.