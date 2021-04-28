AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 459,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

