Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $545,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.94. 210,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

