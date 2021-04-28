AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,813. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

