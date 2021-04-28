Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $2.39. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1,910,363 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Ault Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ault Global in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.