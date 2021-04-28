Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $2.39. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1,910,363 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ault Global in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit