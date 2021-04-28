Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

