Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $188.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

