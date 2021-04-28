Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lifted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.09. 91,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

