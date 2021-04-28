Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

AXTA opened at $32.45 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

