Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 2.6%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 2,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.