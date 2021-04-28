Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.67 million.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 4,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Azure Power Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

