B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,791 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.71 per share, for a total transaction of $330,789.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,326,697.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.