B. Riley Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $113.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Carter’s stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the period.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

