B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ILPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.