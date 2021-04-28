B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 182,445 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Gentex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gentex by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

