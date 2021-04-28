Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320.85 ($4.19), with a volume of 109993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 73.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

