Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320.85 ($4.19), with a volume of 109993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 73.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit