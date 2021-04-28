Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.45 million.

Shares of BALY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 7,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

