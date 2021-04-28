Banc of California, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

BANC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $889.79 million, a P/E ratio of -92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

