Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.98 ($3.50).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

