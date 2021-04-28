Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 6.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

