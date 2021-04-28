Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $2.48 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of KBA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

