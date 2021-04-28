Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $2.48 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of KBA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit