Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Veoneer has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

