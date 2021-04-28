Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

TWLO opened at $395.89 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit