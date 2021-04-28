Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

TWLO opened at $395.89 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

