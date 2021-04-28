Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

