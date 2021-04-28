Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. Buys 865 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $12,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.78% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

