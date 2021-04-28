Barclays Boosts FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

FEYE stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

