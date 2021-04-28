Barclays Trims Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Target Price to $227.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $182.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average is $175.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.