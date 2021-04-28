Barclays Trims Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Target Price to $227.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.
LLY stock opened at $182.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average is $175.16.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
