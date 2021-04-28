Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:B opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

