Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:B opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit