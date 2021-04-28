Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

