Baxter International (BAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baxter International stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

